Strike action by retained firefighters to resume as members reject proposal

Retained firefighters who are members of Siptu have voted by an "overwhelming majority" to reject a Labour Court recommendation in their dispute - saying it "did not go far enough."

Siptu firefighters voted down the 'interim solution' by 82% to 18%.

They said that stations are staffed at "dangerously low levels" of crews on call-outs.

As a result of the vote, the members will resume a strike at every fire station across Ireland from next Wednesday, July 26.

Siptu Divisional Organiser, Karan O Loughlin said: "Our members clearly believe that the recommendation does not go far enough in creating the first step to rebuild the retained fire service.

"The increases in the modest retainer given to these essential workers may look like something on a percentage basis but, in reality, they are a high percentage of a small amount and will do nothing to attract the numbers of firefighters that are required to address the issues.

"The proposals to address the retention problem are also inadequate as people are retiring on a mandatory basis or just leaving because the job is traumatic and stressful and not worth it because of the high levels of commitment and availability that are required.

"These problems are exacerbated by the fact that most of the income earned is precarious and not guaranteed.

“Given that the pending strike was suspended to allow for the Labour Court intervention, this suspension will now be lifted and the strike will commence at every fire station across the country from Wednesday, 26th July.”