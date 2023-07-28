Dunnes Stores pie recalled as it may be unsafe for customers with allergy

A batch of a popular dish from Dunnes Stores has been recalled as it may be unsafe for some customers.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued a warning about the Dunnes Stores Simply Better Handmade Irish Corn Fed Chicken and Mushroom Pie.
It has emerged that the chicken and mushroom pie was mispacked with Dunnes Stores Simply Better Irish Angus Beef and Wexford Ale Pie.
This product contains barley and fish which are not declared in the list of ingredients.
As a result, this may mean the batch is unsafe for customers who are allergic or intolerant of cereals containing gluten and/or fish.
The affected batch is the 280g Dunnes Stores Simply Better Handmade Irish Corn Fed Chicken and Mushroom Pie with a use-by date of 29 July 2023.