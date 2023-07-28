Sinéad O'Connor was finishing new album and planning tour before her death

Sinéad O'Connor was finishing new album and planning tour before her death

A woman erects a photo of Sinead O'Connor as others place flowers and pay their respects at the former home of Sinéad O'Connor in Bray. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 09:59
Michelle McGlynn and Alison O'Reilly

Sinéad O'Connor had been putting the finishing touches on a new album at the time of her death, her management company has revealed.

O’Connor died on Wednesday aged 56. The Grammy-winning singer, originally from Dublin, was found unresponsive at a home in south London.

In a statement posted to their website, Kenneth and Carl Papenfus of 67 Management said wonderful plans had been afoot.

"Sinéad was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024 and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book," they said.

The pair said that O'Connor was family to them and it was an honour to have worked with her as musicians, producers and managers over the past nine years.

They thanked the legendary singer's fans for their "incredible love and support for Sinéad".

 

In their statement, the team also thanked the musicians artists and supporting teams who have worked with O'Connor over the years.

They said these people "have been nothing short of incredible in the time that we knew Sinéad. Incredible as musicians and incredible as true friends to Sinéad".

Some of those working in the entertainment industry were hailed as being "nothing less than devoted" to the late singer. "You know who you are", they added.

It has not been indicated whether there are plans to release O'Connor's new album posthumously.

She had been touring regularly before the covid-19 pandemic. However, she suffered the heartbreaking loss of her son Shane in 2022 and cancelled her live shows for the year.

Sinéad O'Connor. 
Sinéad O'Connor. 

In March this year, O'Connor made an appearance at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize to accept her award for Best Irish Classic Album for her 1990 release I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got.

Vigils and celebrations of O'Connor's life and career have been held both in Ireland and the UK where she spent her final days.

There has been a constant outpouring of love and tributes from fans, fellow artists, and public figures since the news of her tragic passing broke.

The London Inner South Coroner's Court on Thursday confirmed O'Connor's death is not being treated as suspicious, though no medical cause of death was given.

A statement on its website said a decision will be made at a later point whether to hold a formal inquest.

Metropolitan Police are preparing a file for the coroner. They are not treating the death as suspicious.

Sinéad O'Connor was finishing new album and planning tour before her death

Family Notices

