No medical cause given for Sinéad O’Connor’s death — coroner’s court

No medical cause was given in the death of Sinéad O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out, London Inner South Coroner’s Court has said.

The result of the autopsy may not be available for several weeks, according to a statement on the court website.

The coroner was notified of the death on Wednesday, after police found the Grammy-winning singer unresponsive at a home in south London.

The death of the singer at the age of 56 is not being treated as suspicious.

The statement from the court said: “The death of Sinéad O’Connor in Lambeth was notified to the coroner on Wednesday July 26 2023.

“No medical cause of death was given. The coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not available for several weeks.

“The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family.

“If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website.”

The news of her death came as tributes to the late singer have flooded in.

They were led by President Michael D Higgins who praised Ms O’Connor’s “beautiful, unique voice” and her “fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been”.