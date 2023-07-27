Front pages around the world mourn the death of Sinéad O'Connor 

Sinéad O'Connor's death has made a major impact on the front pages in many countries.

Ms O'Connor passed away on Wednesday at the age of 56, with the country plunged into a state of mourning.

The tragic news has dominated the front pages of newspapers both here and across the globe, with millions of people paying tribute to her on social media as well.

Irish Examiner

Our front page features a piece written by Tom Dunne in tribute to Ms O'Connor.

The front page of the Irish Examiner, featuring a tribute to Sineád O'Connor

UK

Most of the UK national titles feature some form of tribute to the legendary musician on their front page.

All of the UK newspapers feature Sinéad O'Connor on their front page

The Daily Mirror features her as the main picture, while the Guardian and the Independent also feature tributes.

On inside pages, the Guardian's obituary describes Ms O'Connor as a "passionate and highly engaged musician, she was one of her generation’s significant talents.

"Her bel canto-trained style and wide-ranging musical curiosity were her main assets, and she employed both prodigiously, switching from pop to Irish folk to jazz to reggae on the other nine albums she released.

"Nonetheless, it was her unswerving commitment to activism and truth-telling as she saw it that kept her in the headlines."

The Independent reference that the "anguished star" had passed away just 18 months after her son Shane.

The UK Daily Mirror featuring a black and white photo of Sinéád O'Connor

The Guardian's front page

USA

Early editions of both the New York Times and the Washington Post have tribute pieces to Ms O'Connor.

A section of the front page of the New York Times, paying tribute to Sineád O'Connor

The Post said she had a voice full of "pride, pain and politics".

A front-page piece by Harrison Smith reads: "Ms O’Connor made music that channeled and reflected her tumultuous personal life, with lyrics about sexism, religion, child abuse, famine and police brutality set against reggae beats, traditional Irish melodies and throbbing pop hooks.

Inside, the Post has a piece on Ms O'Connor's famous SNL appearance in which she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II.

The front page of the Washington Post, which features a tribute to Sineád O'Connor

The New York Times says she "bared her soul and endured scorn" — adding that she had "wide eyes that could appear pained or full of rage."

Europe

Newspapers in Spain, Italy and Portugal also dedicated part of their front pages to the death of Ms O'Connor.

Leggo, Politico and El Páís all pay tribute to her in writing.

The front page of Leggo in Rome, Italy, featuring a tribute to Sinéád O'Connor

El País in Spain feature Sinéad O'Connor's death front and centre,