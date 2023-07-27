Front pages around the world mourn the death of Sinéad O'Connor 

Sinéad O'Connor's death has made a major impact on the front pages in many countries.
Ms O'Connor passed away on Wednesday at the age of 56, with the country plunged into a state of mourning.
The tragic news has dominated the front pages of newspapers both here and across the globe, with millions of people paying tribute to her on social media as well.
Our front page features a piece written by Tom Dunne in tribute to Ms O'Connor, which you can read here.
Most of the UK national titles feature some form of tribute to the legendary musician on their front page.
features her as the main picture, while the and the also feature tributes.
On inside pages, theobituary describes Ms O'Connor as a "passionate and highly engaged musician, she was one of her generation’s significant talents.
"Her bel canto-trained style and wide-ranging musical curiosity were her main assets, and she employed both prodigiously, switching from pop to Irish folk to jazz to reggae on the other nine albums she released.
"Nonetheless, it was her unswerving commitment to activism and truth-telling as she saw it that kept her in the headlines."
Thereference that the "anguished star" had passed away just 18 months after her son Shane.
Early editions of both theand the have tribute pieces to Ms O'Connor.
The Post said she had a voice full of "pride, pain and politics".
A front-page piece by Harrison Smith reads: "Ms O’Connor made music that channeled and reflected her tumultuous personal life, with lyrics about sexism, religion, child abuse, famine and police brutality set against reggae beats, traditional Irish melodies and throbbing pop hooks.
Inside, the Post has a piece on Ms O'Connor's famous SNL appearance in which she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II.
The New York Times says she "bared her soul and endured scorn" — adding that she had "wide eyes that could appear pained or full of rage."
Newspapers in Spain, Italy and Portugal also dedicated part of their front pages to the death of Ms O'Connor.
, and all pay tribute to her in writing.