Gardaí to vote on motion of no confidence in Commissioner

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) is to ballot rank and file Gardaí on a motion of no confidence in the Garda Commissioner.
It is primarily due to the commissioner's decision to discontinue an emergency covid-19 roster introduced during the pandemic.
The covid-19 roster has been a source of discontent because it was extended 15 times.
The GRA met today, Wednesday, to discuss the matter at a special executive meeting, which lasted over six hours.
A special delegate conference of the gardaí will to be held before November 6 to discuss the major issues of rosters, in addition to a ballot on confidence, or not, in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
The incoming roster will consist of six 19-hour shifts, followed by four days off which rotates every 10 weeks.