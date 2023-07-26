Gardaí to vote on motion of no confidence in Commissioner

Gardaí to vote on motion of no confidence in Commissioner

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. File picture: Brian Lawless

Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 20:40

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) is to ballot rank and file Gardaí on a motion of no confidence in the Garda Commissioner.

It is primarily due to the commissioner's decision to discontinue an emergency covid-19 roster introduced during the pandemic.

The covid-19 roster has been a source of discontent because it was extended 15 times.

The GRA met today, Wednesday, to discuss the matter at a special executive meeting, which lasted over six hours.

A special delegate conference of the gardaí will to be held before November 6 to discuss the major issues of rosters, in addition to a ballot on confidence, or not, in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The incoming roster will consist of six 19-hour shifts, followed by four days off which rotates every 10 weeks.

More in this section

Commission wants ‘radical overhaul’ of Camhs Commission wants ‘radical overhaul’ of Camhs
Republic of Ireland v Canada - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B Ireland down but proud of another battling World Cup display
Kevin Spacey court case After years in the wilderness, Kevin Spacey will now seek to rebuild his career 
#COVID-19Organisation: An Garda SiochanaOrganisation: Garda Representative Association
An Garda Scott Medal Presentations

GRA members to be balloted on vote of no confidence in Garda Commissioner Harris

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd