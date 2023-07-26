'Deeply loved by the people of Ireland': Tributes pour in for Sinéad O'Connor

Singer Sinéad O’Connor, best known for her hit single Nothing Compares 2 U, has died aged 56.

Tributes from fellow music giants, fans and politicians came pouring in on Wednesday as the news of her passing broke.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “really sorry” to hear the news of O’Connor’s death.

“Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare”, he tweeted on Wednesday evening.

“Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music.

“Ar dheis De go Raibh a hAnam.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin also shared his devastation on hearing the news and offered his condolences.

"One of our greatest musical icons, and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond".

Comedian Dara O Briain said that he hoped O'Connor knew how much love there was for her while human rights campaigner Colm O'Gorman said: "It is hard to think of an artist who has had the social and cultural impact of Sinéad."