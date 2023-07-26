US Embassy issues safety warning to its citizens visiting Dublin

The US embassy has issued a warning to Americans travelling to Dublin to "exercise good personal security practices" while visiting the capital.

The warning was issued on Wednesday in light of a number of recent high-profile incidents in Dublin. One US tourist, Stephen Termini, is in intensive care in Beaumont Hospital following an alleged assault which happened close to Store Street Garda Station last week.

In its warning, the US Embassy said travellers should "safeguard valuables, such as credit cards and passports, and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash".

The embassy also encouraged all US citizens spending time in Dublin to be "aware of their surroundings, especially when travelling in unfamiliar places, crowded locations, empty streets, or at night."

"Please follow good security practices at home and while traveling. Dial 1-1-2 or 9-9-9 for emergency medical or police support in Ireland."

The embassy also urged US tourists in Dublin to be vigilant to pickpocketing, mugging, and "snatch and grab" theft of mobiles, and to avoid placing such items in the outer pockets of backpacks or purses or on tables in public places.

It also suggested that US citizens look up locations before travelling to them, and not to leave bags unattended in restaurants, pubs, hotel lobbies, and parked cars.

"Most reported thefts occur at crowded tourist sites, at airports, car rental agencies, on public buses, trams, and trains, and at the major railway stations," the US Embassy said.

It also urged Americans to avoid staring at their phones and using headphones in public areas, to be mindful of their alcohol consumption and to generally "keep a low profile".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media in Government buildings on Tuesday. Picture: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there was a perception among people that Irish cities deteriorated during the pandemic and have not yet to recover.

He said that people should feel safe in our towns and cities and at night, and not be afraid that if they go out "that they’re going to be subjected to a serious assault or perhaps even worse."

Mr Varadkar said the spate of recent assaults in Dublin showed the need to be “tough on public order offences", which he said would involve increased use of CCTV, a more visible Garda presence on streets, as well as tougher sentences, and increased resources for courts and prisons.

He said he would be meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris over the coming days to discuss the recent incidents in Dublin, and to examine how new gardaí can be recruited.