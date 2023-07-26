Gardaí raise concerns about procedures after security scare at Dublin Airport

Gardaí are expected to raise concerns with the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) over security procedures at the airport following the detection of apparently suspect components of an explosive substance in hand luggage during security screening.

Gardaí are concerned that airport procedures may point to a vulnerability in security, which may include gaps in communication between DAA and airlines in such scenarios.

The incident, which happened on Monday, occurred after repeated security scans on hand luggage detected what appeared to be potential components or residue of an explosive substance.

Staff contacted the airport garda station and relayed the nature of the case, which prompted gardaí to alert the Special Detective Unit (SDU), which investigates potential threats to state security.

The Irish Examiner understands that the hand luggage failed various scans for explosive material or residue and that the bag was put through the scans three times and continued to fail.

As SDU officers were conducting their investigation at the airport, including the arrest and questioning of the bag’s owner, an Algerian man, a decision was made elsewhere to remove the man’s check-in luggage from the plane he had been due to board.

It is further understood that the check-in luggage was then brought back into the main terminal building.

Gardaí have concerns that — given the suspicions over the hand-luggage and the fact that they were conducting inquiries at the airport — a decision was made to remove the check-in luggage without consulting them.

They are also concerned the luggage was brought into the main terminal building.

No explosive substances were found in the check-in luggage and nothing suspicious was visible inside the hand luggage.

Gardaí believe the check-in bag should not have been moved until a security assessment was carried out and that, if it was moved, it should have been brought to an isolated location pending examination.

Sources pointed out that it is routine for an airline to remove check-in luggage belonging to a passenger who does not board the plane.

Security sources are questioning whether the airline was informed by the DAA of the security incident before the baggage was removed. It is not yet clear what airline was involved.

It is understood the Algerian man travels back and forth to the country and is thought to trade in second-hand goods. He was released without charge.

Sources said it is possible something he picked up in his work set off the alarms.

Sources said the person was not the issue, rather the process, and their concern was that it “points to a vulnerability” in airport security and that they did not want this to happen again.

The DAA said: “DAA never comments on matters of a security nature for obvious reasons.”

In a response to the Irish Examiner, An Garda Síochána stated that gardaí were called to Dublin Airport following an alert during routine security screening.

"An Garda Síochána can confirm that there was no actual danger to any person or aircraft during this incident, notwithstanding this security alert."

The statement added that the force does not comment on operational protocols at the airport, and continued: "An Garda Síochána enjoys excellent working relationships and cooperation with the Dublin Airport Authority and all other state and commercial entities working in and around Dublin Airport.

"Activities by other persons, not members of An Garda Síochána are not for An Garda Síochána to comment on."