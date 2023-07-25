Infertility: State paying for only one cycle of IVF will be 'a waste of money' 

State funding for fertility treatment could make a big difference to people’s lives, but only covering one IVF cycle is a waste of money, an independent fertility coach has said.

Under the scheme, women will be entitled to one IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) or ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection) treatment in HSE-approved private clinics of their choice. The first public national advanced assisted human reproduction centre is expected to open next year.

Helena Tubridy has worked in this area for 35 years offering fertility coaching or therapy, and was previously a midwife.

Responding to the plan, she said: “It’s a fantastic approach, I applaud it, I’m thrilled — but the State is going to be wasting money giving one session, one cycle, to a couple.”

She said that, on average, six cycles of IVF are needed for success.

“If there are six cycles needed, it’s often cycle three, four, or five before a couple will succeed,” she said.

Clinics will even say the first cycle is like a trial, it’s a test for getting to know you and how you respond.

She called on the Government to put an independent regulatory body in place to ensure the clinics offer the same services at the same standard under the plan.

This could oversee the services and their practice and, if necessary, redress after mislaid or misplaced embryos, she suggested.

She works with women up to the age of 43 and queried why the State had picked a limit of 41 for the scheme.

The National Infertility Support and Information Group (NISIG) said they will not stop campaigning for “proper access to fertility treatment for all”.

Spokeswoman Caitríona Fitzpatrick said: “We understand that there will be disappointment among people who will not stand to benefit from the announcement.”

However, she said: “The announcement by Government, while not perfect, is a very welcome first step towards a fertility treatment system in Ireland that is not based on financial means, but on medical need and clinical advice.”

She also moved to reassure people who fall outside the criteria that NISIG does not intend to stop campaigning.

“We will continue to campaign and advocate to see the criteria and eligibility for access to publicly-funded IVF treatment become as wide and inclusive as possible, to allow for a more equal and just health system in Ireland,” she said.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland also expressed concerns about access, saying the budget of €10m could see only 1,000 couples benefit.

“Couples requiring IVF treatment will often require two or three more rounds,” they said.

“IVF treatment in Ireland costs €6,000 a round and the announced scheme only provides for one round.

“Funding for further rounds, such as the three rounds funded by the NHS in the UK, is essential for an adequate public scheme in Ireland.”