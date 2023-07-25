Government funding for IVF a 'first step', says Stephen Donnelly

A Government-funded scheme to pay for IVF for couples who cannot conceive is a "first step", the health minister has said.

Stephen Donnelly on Tuesday received Cabinet backing for the plan, but couples will be limited to one cycle of treatment. Women over the age of 41 and above a certain body mass index (BMI) will not be eligible.

Under the plans, eligible couples must have no living children from the existing relationship and must include at least one partner with no living child and must not have had more than one cycle of IVF previously.

A couple will not be eligible for publicly funded treatment if either partner has had voluntary sterilisation and a welfare assessment will be carried out, based primarily upon a self-declaration form.

Couples must be in a relationship for more than a year and the intending birth mother should be a maximum age of 40 years and 364 days at time of her referral, while the maximum referring age for men is 59 years plus 364 days. The BMI of an intending birth mother must be within the range of 18.5 kg/m2–30.0 kg/m2.

Alcohol limit

The scheme's announcement says mothers should have no more than one or two standard alcoholic drinks once or twice a week, and men should have no more than three to four standard alcoholic drinks per day, ideally 10 standard drinks or less over a week. All intending parents should not have smoked or used drugs in the previous three months.

Mr Donnelly said the move aimed to make IVF and insemination affordable for couples.

"For too many couples in Ireland it simply hasn't been affordable and so what we're doing is providing full funding for eligible couples for three cycles of IUI [intrauterine insemination] and one cycle of IVF.

"What we wanted to do was give the greatest possible opportunity to the greatest number of people based on the resources for IVF we have in the country now," he told RTÉ's News At One.

Mr Donnelly said the clinical guidance had been drawn up by an expert panel, but People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who has spoken publicly about using IVF with his partner, said the scheme was "the meanest way of implementing assistance for IVF possible".

Limitations

Sinn Féin spokesperson on children Kathleen Funchion said the plan was a "first step" but said it needed to be expanded.

I do have concerns about some of the limitations being placed on the availability of treatment, particularly providing for only one publicly funded cycle, which is unfair as is limiting access to couples with no children.

“This scheme needs to be built on in the coming years, and it needs to be made more inclusive."

HSE National Women and Infants Health Programme clinical director

Dr Clíona Murphy said the rollout, which will happen in September, was "exciting".

"We are delighted to see investment in this area to ease the financial burden for public patients and it will significantly increase access to services for many.

"We have designed caring and efficient pathways for patients, ensuring a safe and quality service, so that fertility issues are addressed through the public health system at the lowest level of clinical intervention necessary.”