Irish Rail issue warning ahead of weekend as three major events coincide

Iarnród Éireann has advised passengers to plan ahead if they will be taking the train this weekend.

There will be three major events drawing huge crowds over the weekend - Bray Air Display, Celtic v Wolves, and the All Ireland football final.

The annual Bray Air Display attracts thousands of visitors each year and is held across Saturday and Sunday.

Celtic will take on Wolves at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, while Dublin and Kerry will battle it out once again in the All Ireland football final on Sunday.

Those planning to use public transport are being asked to plan their journeys and to leave plenty of time in case of any delays.

Football fans who have not yet booked their train may have to find themselves alternative transport as all Sunday morning scheduled and additional services from Kerry, Cork, and Limerick to Dublin are sold out.

There will not be tickets available to buy at stations.

Extra Dart, Intercity, and commuter service will be in operation on Sunday.

Those taking the Dart to Bray on Saturday should have commenced their journey by 11am as the service will be especially busy with the match in the Aviva also taking place, Irish Rail said.

Extra Darts will be running before and after all events and there will be additional staff on hand to help passengers.

For safety, people should follow directions from staff, event organisers, and Gardaí at all times and should ensure that they have water on hand so they can remain hydrated while travelling on busy trains.

"This weekend sees three huge events coincide, and we want to ensure that – while services will be very busy – customers can travel safely and securely throughout the weekend," said a spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann.

"With extra Darts and extra staff at stations and at event locations, we will assist customers in doing so, and are also asking our customers to plan their journey and take account of the high demand expected.”