'Just complete devastation': Irish tourists recall ravages of wildfires in Greece

Irish tourists, who were among thousands of holidaymakers who witnessed fires tearing through Greek islands, have described the scene as volcano-like and terrifying as the flames edged closer.

Bridget Davidson from Bangor recalled the terror unfolding in Rhodes as parts of the island became engulfed in thick smoke and fire. Ordered to evacuate their hotel with just passports and the clothes they were wearing, Ms Davidson said staff gave guests damp towels to wrap around their heads as they assembled on the beach.

At one point the smoke was so thick, it was a struggle to breathe, she said. Ms Davidson and her husband had to sail through the night to a safer port, where a hotelier took pity on them and put them up for the night for free.

Returning to the hotel on Monday morning was a shock, she said. Their hotel was covered in ash, swimming pools and lifts were burned—"just complete devastation", she said. The heroic response of the local population to the plight of the holidaymakers was "absolutely phenomenal", she told RTÉ.

In Corfu, business consultant Brendan Molloy captured the mountains aflame across from the resort of Dassia. The founder of South William Clinic and Spa in Dublin videoed the flames get bigger at various stages, saying it was a scary experience.

The mountains stayed burning long into the night but thankfully died down in the morning, he said. "In Corfu, there are not a huge amount of hotels and resorts in the actual mountain areas. There was one fire last night which is now extinguished," he added.

Another Irish tourist in Corfu described the mountainside as akin to a volcano erupting as the blaze seemed to edge closer to populated towns and resorts.

An image from the European Space Agency (ESA) released on Monday shows what it estimated to be 11,000 hectares lost so far to the fires on Rhodes.

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captured an image of the wildfires burning on the Greek island of Rhodes on July 23.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that fires have caused road closures and extensive damage around Kiotari, Lardos, Pefko, Lindos, Massari, Malonas Apollona, Laermon and Lardos, and that Irish citizens "should stay away from the affected areas and move rapidly out of any areas affected".

Holiday firm Tui has cancelled flights to Rhodes up to Friday.

While skeptics and denialists have insisted that arson is the cause of the blazes as opposed to climate change, a leading global expert on wildfires said climate change coupled with poorly-managed vegetation is the culprit.

Professor Stefan Doer, director of the centre for wildfire research at Swansea University, warned that islands like Crete, which is a perennial favourite among Irish holidaymakers, is also vulnerable to similar fires because of its landscape.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that a refund would be the “proper approach” for those who want to cancel their holidays to Greek regions affected by wildfires.

Mr Martin said Irish embassies and his department had received a number of queries from citizens, and advised them to listen to the Greek authorities’ advice.

“We would say to people in the area, as we have been doing in the Department of Foreign Affairs, to contact your tour operator. Take all advice from the authorities. Evacuate when you’re asked to evacuate and don’t hesitate.

“We have received queries from a number of Irish nationals on the island and we’re increasing our capacity to the region in terms of helping Irish citizens who are in challenging circumstances or in difficulties and liaising with the authorities to facilitate Irish citizens.”

The assistance includes logistics and emergency passports when originals have been left in hotels during evacuations, Mr Martin said.