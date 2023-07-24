Q&A: What rights have I got if I'm on Rhodes or Corfu?

A number of Irish citizens are attempting to leave the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu which are being destroyed by wildfires.

Temperatures of up to 45C in the last seven days have been coupled with strong gales, leading to a situation whereby forest fires have got out of control. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has advised anyone in Ireland to avoid travelling to any of the affected areas.

There are four flights per week to Rhodes from Ireland and six to Corfu. There are around 1,000 Irish nationals believed to be on the two islands.

What do I need to do if I'm on either island?

Paul Hackett, the president of the Irish Travel Agents Association, urged those who are on the island to be aware of the "evolving nature" of the situation.

"Follow local guidance, keep your phone charged, and on roaming, so that local authorities can keep in touch."

He said anyone who has booked with a travel agent to keep in touch with them over the next week.

Greek authorities have yet to enforce travel restrictions.

What are the airlines saying?

Ryanair, Aer Lingus and TUI flights are continuing to the islands.

Mr Hackett noted that the attitude seems to be: "how else are the people who are in the destination going to get home?"

Those in Rhodes are affected by fires on the south of the island—the main airport on the island is on the northern half.

If I don't want to travel, can I get a refund?

This will come down to two key factors—the airline and how you booked your holiday.

If you booked your holiday with a travel agent, there will, naturally, be a lot more protection.

For example, TUI fly to Rhodes twice per week, the next of which is on Wednesday.

They have said that if people are opting not to take that flight, they will get a full refund.

However, if people have decided to book their flights and holiday themselves, getting a refund could be a lot more difficult.

What happens if my flight gets cancelled?

Where your flight is cancelled, you are entitled to a choice of:

Refund the cost of your ticket within 7 days or

Re-routing to your final destination at the earliest opportunity or

Re-routing at a later date at your convenience, subject to the availability of seats

Where it gets a bit tricky is when flights are cancelled due to "extraordinary circumstances".

What are extraordinary circumstances?

If the airline can prove that the cancellation was caused by an extraordinary circumstance which could not have been avoided, even if all reasonable measures had been taken, no compensation is payable.

Cancellations due to weather conditions fall under that banner of extraordinary circumstances, so compensation is unlikely if the airline you booked with cites it.

What happens if I'm evacuated from my hotel?

Temporary shelters have been established for tourists who have had to evacuate their hotels.

The DFA said that anyone who has should contact their agency or the hotel itself for further guidance.