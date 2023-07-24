Teenager due in court and more arrests expected following attack on US tourist

Gardaí expect to make further arrests in relation to an attack on a US tourist last week.

This follows the charging of a 14-year-old boy with serious assault at a special court sitting on Sunday.

Stephen Termini, 57, from New York, remains in Beaumont Hospital, after being attacked in Dublin’s north inner city last Wednesday.

A GoFundMe account set up by his son Mike to help family travel to Ireland is heading past $80,000 (€73,000), after attracting almost 3,000 donations.

Gardaí suspect at least three juveniles were involved in the attack and expect to carry out further arrests.

It comes as figures show garda numbers in Dublin’s north inner city have dropped by 4% since the start of this year – the largest fall in any garda division.

Nationwide, the total number of gardaí now stands at just below 13,900, compared to almost 14,700 at the same stage three years ago.

Garda HQ said 370 recruits are currently undergoing training with 222 due to be attested as sworn members next week with a further intake in August.