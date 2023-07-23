Tourists warned to stay away from areas affected by raging Greek wildfires

The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised against travel to parts of Greece affected by raging wildfires which have forced the evacuation of more than 20,000 people from Rhodes where wildfires have raged for six days.

The department says it has been contacted by a number of Irish citizens impacted by the fires in Rhodes, which has triggered the biggest Greek evacuation operation ever in response to a fire.

Jet2 says it has cancelled all flights and holidays to Rhodes up to next Sunday, but will continue to fly empty aircraft to the island to bring holiday makers home, while TUI has cancelled all outbound flights to the island up to and including Tuesday.

But EasyJet and Ryanair said they will continue to operate flights to Rhodes as normal.

A man carries a child as they leave an area where a forest fire burns, on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Wildfires continued burning there on Sunday for the sixth day on three fronts, forcing thousands of tourists and island residents to shelter in schools and indoor stadiums on Sunday after they were evacuated from coastal villages and resorts.

The department urged Irish citizens to be alert and to stay away from the affected areas, and to move rapidly out of any areas affected.

“This is an evolving situation, and citizens should comply with evacuation orders and follow the instructions from the emergency services and local authorities,” the department said.

“Irish citizens should call the Greek emergency services on 112 if they are in immediate danger.

“People should turn mobile phones on to roaming, to receive alerts from local authorities.

“Temporary shelters have been established by the authorities in Greece for tourists who have had to evacuate their hotels.

“Citizens should contact their tour operator or agency for information on arrangements and flights.”

Anyone in need of consular assistance can call the Embassy of Ireland in Greece on +30 2107232771 or the Honorary Consulate of Ireland in Rhodes on +30 2241075655, and in Ireland, the department of foreign affairs HQ can be contacted on 01 4082527.

“If citizens are planning to travel to Rhodes, it is important prior to travel that they check with their travel operator or agency, or their hotel, to see if the area they plan to visit is impacted by the current wildfires and evacuations. There is likely to be travel disruption.”

Evacuations

Police on Rhodes said that 16,000 people were evacuated by land and 3,000 by sea, from 12 villages and several hotels, with no casualties.

Six people were briefly hospitalized with respiratory problems and were later released.

Thousands spent the night outdoors and tour operators like Jet2, TUI and Correndon say they had on-island teams working to help customers waiting for flights home.

Coastguard vessels and dozens of private boats carried more than 2,000 tourists from beaches on Saturday after the wildfire, which has burned for nearly a week, was fanned by strong winds and rekindled along the southeastern part of the island.

Many fled hotels when huge flames reached the seaside villages of Kiotari, Gennadi, Pefki, Lindos, Lardos and Kalathos.

Large groups gathered in the streets under a red sky waiting to be taken to safety. Smoke hung heavy over a deserted beach.

Volunteers fought to extinguish a blaze that blackened the hillside and charred buildings near Lindos, which is one of the island's most visited sites and is famed for an acropolis perched on a massive rock within medieval walls.

"We have between 4,000 and 5,000 people now accommodated at different structures," Thanasis Virinis, a vice mayor of Rhodes said on Sunday, calling for donations of essentials such as mattresses and bedclothes.

The evacuees, including residents from the villages, were housed at hotels, indoor stadiums, conference centres and school buildings, with many local shops and restaurants providing free food and water.

The Greek foreign ministry said it was setting up a helpdesk at Rhodes airport to facilitate, in cooperation with embassies, the departure of visitors who have lost travel documents.

Footage on social media showed crowds of tourists at the airport.