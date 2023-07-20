RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst holds meeting with Ryan Tubridy

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has held a one-to-one meeting with Ryan Tubridy this week, as the controversy surrounding the state broadcaster's undeclared payments to the former Late Late Show host continues.

In a statement, RTÉ said the pair "had a good, open, and constructive conversation and will meet again in a few weeks".

The broadcaster said it has no further comment to make at this time.

Mr Tubridy has been off air from his weekday radio show since the payments scandal broke at RTÉ last month.

RTÉ has been engulfed in controversy since it admitted it had underdeclared Tubridy’s earnings by €345,000 from 2017 to 2022.

The figure includes three €75,000 annual payments received by Tubridy for proposed public appearances for Renault, as part of a tripartite agreement involving the sponsor, RTÉ and the presenter.

The most controversial aspect of the deal was RTÉ’s decision to underwrite the payments, which effectively resulted in the publicly funded broadcaster covering the costs.

Tubridy and his agent appeared before two Oireachtas committees last week, where the presenter said he had been “publicly cancelled” and it was “touch and go” whether he would be allowed to return to his weekly radio programme.

He said he wants to return to RTÉ Radio as soon as possible “because it’s all I’ve got”.

“If I do go back to RTÉ, which I hope to, it’ll be a whole new world order,” Tubridy said.

- Additional reporting by PA