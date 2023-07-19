RTÉ's Cork studios will remain open, says Kevin Bakhurst 

RTÉ’s new boss has guaranteed the Cork studios will remain open, although a move within the city is possible as he plans to view two potential new studio premises on Wednesday.

Kevin Bakhurst said he would “like to do more rather than less” work from Cork, despite some concerns cutbacks at the broadcaster could lead to shuttered regional studios.

“There will definitely be a significant presence in Cork. Cork’s a really important part of what we do,” Mr Bakhurst said, speaking ahead of a meeting with staff in the Cork studio.

It’s really important for RTÉ to have a presence around the island. Cork’s become an incredibly important and creative centre for RTÉ around the country.

“If anything, I would look to do more down here rather than less.”

RTÉ is now considering selling the Cork studio and moving elsewhere, but Mr Bakhurst said he would like the studio to remain in the city centre.

He will look at some potential new premises on Wednesday afternoon, but any potential move is “not at an advanced stage at the moment.” Maintaining a regional presence across the country is a “critical part of public service broadcasting […] so we can reflect the views of the country to itself,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said he would make a decision on Ryan Tubridy’s future on the airwaves “in the coming weeks”.

I’m listening carefully to the various voices on this and listening to what RTÉ needs. I want to make sure we’re fair to Ryan, but in the end, I’m totally focused on what’s best for RTÉ audiences.”

The revelation of an almost €1m drop-off in TV licence fees over five weeks in June and July was “a concern”, he said.

“It is a concern and I understand people’s anger.

“We are driving real change, to win people’s hearts and minds over around paying the licence fee. And I’m really grateful to those who are paying the licence fees and we are delivering great content.

“We have a fantastic couple of weeks of live sport coming up. Women’s football is starting this week, GAA, and the rugby world cup is coming up. That’s just one part of the content we’re offering free-to-air as part of the licence fee.”

Kevin Bakhurst on the set of the Today show, which is broadcast from RTÉ's Cork studio. Picture: Larry Cummins

A change of the current TV licence fee model may be needed to secure a stable financial future for RTÉ, he said.

“I spent a lot of the summer speaking to politicians about what is the solution to long term public broadcasting funding. There are a number of possible solutions.

“But one thing critical for the future of long-term public service broadcasting, public service media in Ireland, is to have a greater degree of stability of funding.

“We want to drive modernisation and change in RTÉ but before we can do that we need to know what our financial system looks like.

“I know a few things are under consideration in Government, there has been a lot of talk about a household media licence, which is getting a fair bit of traction.

“That would be a modern way that a lot of European countries have gone.

“In the end, this is a decision for government and the Oireachtas but I think the importance of public service media has never been greater. Given all the misinformation and the need for an important national forum that people can trust and rely on. The basis of that is proper funding.”

Mr Bakhurst said interim funding may be needed to sustain the broadcaster.

“We have to see how licence fee collection goes.

“But we’re not talking about a bailout, we’re talking about interim funding. When the Government did not accept the Future of Media Commission’s recommendations they said they would provide interim funding to RTÉ until there was a new system decided on. We’re talking about the level of interim funding at the moment rather than a bailout.“

Discussions are ongoing about how much that may be, he said.

“We’re in discussions at the moment. We have to make a case to the department. I saw the minister mention a figure of €16m yesterday potentially.

“But we need to keep a really careful eye on the licence fee income because clearly that could potentially put more pressure on us. Hopefully that will pick up.

“And that’s my job to show audiences that there is change happening in RTÉ. And they can trust us and they should pay the licence fee.”

Although Mr Bakhurst said he did not know what Oliver Callan’s deal with RTÉ was to host the Tubridy Show during its eponymous host’s absence, reducing top presenter pay would be a priority at the broadcaster.

“I can’t be on top of what every single presenter in RTÉ is paid. There are very senior managers in RTÉ who have to be and are on top of that.

But presenter pay is a significant issue and I think I’ve said publicly that we need to bring down top presenter pay. Not all presenters are paid what top presenters are paid.”

Although Mr Bakhurst is not in favour of capping presenter pay, “we need to exert downward pressure” on it, he said.

Mr Bakhurst said his visits to staff in Cork, Galway and Limerick this week are to hear from staff, share planed changes at the broadcaster and try to “repair the damage that’s been done”.

Mr Bakhurst said his visits to staff in Cork, Galway and Limerick this week are to hear from staff, share planed changes at the broadcaster and try to 'repair the damage that's been done'. Picture: Larry Cummins

And despite the dizzying array of current challenges, Mr Bakhurst said it was an exciting time to work in media.

“I firmly believe in the importance of public service media. I think it’s more important than ever when society is very fractured, when there’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation around, to have a reliable, trusted source of information. To have a national media company that reflects Irish life but also reflects the world to Ireland. That is more important than ever.

“We have a base of talented and committed people. So it’s challenging but it’s exciting and the reward is huge if we get it right.” Part of getting it right will be improving conditions for staff in RTÉ, within existing financial limits, he said.

Work is already under way to regularise bogus self-employment contracts “but more has to be done” to make them a relic of the past.

“We need to sort all of that out properly and complete the work that has been going on,” he said.

“We need to make sure we’re first in class in the way we treat people.

“My focus is, number one, on audiences — delivering the best content we possibly can. And two, it’s on making RTÉ a great place for people to be creative, to enjoy working and to be properly treated.”