Irish Rail suspends services for hours after tragic incident

Irish Rail had to suspend train services for hours on Tuesday after a tragic incident on the line between Galway and Dublin Heuston.
It was the fifth such incident to take place in the last fortnight.
Services through Sallins station were suspended after the 15.05 Galway-Heuston train was stopped on the line.
Irish Rail confirmed that it was due to a tragic incident.
Services resumed shortly before 10pm on Tuesday evening.
It is the second such incident in the last four days, and the fifth in the last nine days.
On Saturday, services were halted between Thurles and Templemore after a fatal incident on the line.
Incidents were also reported on July 9, July 11, and July 12.
Separately, on Monday evening, a woman was taken to hospital after becoming trapped under a carriage at Tullamore station.
Paramedics attended to the the woman under the train in order to bring her to a stable condition before a fire crew safely removed the woman and transferred her to Tullamore hospital.