Major disruption to rail services following 'fatal incident' on Dublin railway line

Train services to Dublin are facing major disruptions today following a fatal incident on the line between Ballybrophy and Portlaoise.

The delays come as thousands of people are travelling to Croke Park for today’s All-Ireland semi final between Clare and Kilkenny.

Clare supporters are expected to be impacted by the delays with the 10.25am train from Ennis to Heuston cancelled.

Significant knock-on delays are also expected on the Cork, Limerick and Tralee to Heuston services as trains cannot currently pass through Ballybrophy.

Irish Rail said that it will post an update on Twitter when the line between Ballybrophy and Portlaoise reopens.

Irish Rail has advised people travelling through the impacted area to look for alternative travel.

Trains from Kilkenny to Dublin are not impacted.

And the Portlaoise to Heuston Commuter services will continue to operate.

The All-Ireland semi-final is due to start in Dublin at 4pm.

The incident on the track occurred before 9.30am this morning and emergency services attended the scene.

Gardaí are at the scene on the train line near Portlaoise and are working closely with Irish Rail to restore services as soon as possible, a statement from gardaí said.

Trains are still running from Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Clare to and from Thurles.