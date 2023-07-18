House prices continue to rise despite inflation falling to 2.4%, new figures show

House prices are continuing to increase, though the rate of inflation has slowed to 2.4%, new figures show.

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) measures the change in the average level of prices paid for residential properties sold in Ireland.

The RPPI for May, published by the Central Statistics Office on Tuesday, increased by 2.4% in the 12 months to May 2023, a fall from the 3.4% rise in the 12 months to April.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to May was €315,000.

Prices in Dublin decreased by 0.2% and prices outside Dublin were up by 4.5%.

The lowest median price for a house in the 12 months to May was €160,000 in Longford, while the highest median price was €630,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Excluding Dublin, house prices were up by 4.7%, with the West (Galway, Mayo, Roscommon) seeing a 5.7% increase, while at the other end of the scale, the South-East region (Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford) and South-West (Cork, Kerry) saw a 3.5% rise.

Blackrock in Dublin remains the most expensive Eircode area in which to buy, with prices coming in at over €740,000. Dublin 6 and Dublin 4 are the second and third most expensive, with Bray and Greystones the most expensive areas outside Dublin.

Kinsale (€405,000) is the most expensive in Cork, with Ballincollig (€370,000), Crookstown (€382,000), and Carrigaline (€350,000) among the priciest areas in the county too.

The report also shows the price of new dwellings is increasing at a much faster rate, jumping by 11.1% in a year.

In the year to May, 50,680 house purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue. Of these, 17,167 (33.9%) were purchased by first-time buyer owner-occupiers, while former owner-occupiers purchased 27,246 (53.8%). The balance of 6,267 (12.4%) were acquired by non-occupiers.