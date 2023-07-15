New financial controls at RTÉ and TG4 as broadcasters come under NewERA

New financial controls will come into force at RTÉ and TG4, as the Finance Minister Michael McGrath puts the broadcasters under the remit of the New Economy and Recovery Authority (NewERA).
NewERA is a division of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) and provides financial and commercial advice to both Government ministers and departments on State companies.
The Future of Media Commission, which was published last July, had called for both RTÉ and TG4 to be brought under the remit of NewERA.
However, the recent scandal at RTÉ involving undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy has expedited the move to bring the broadcasters under NewERA.
RTÉ and TG4 will join State companies such as An Post, CIÉ, Eirgrid and Bord na Móna who are currently under the remit of NewERA.
Previously, NewERA had provided advice to Media Minister Catherine Martin on both RTÉ and TG4 by agreement. In a statement, Mr McGrath said:
“I look forward to and will consider their advice and contributions in respect of RTÉ and TG4 in the coming months.”