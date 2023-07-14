Kids swim jacket from Dunnes Stores recalled due to safety issue

The retailer issued the notice on Friday morning and it relates to their Floral Sleep & Grow Bags with a 2.5 tog. 

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 17:50
David Kent

Dunnes Stores have issued a recall notice for one of their children's swimming jackets after a "safety issue" was discovered.

The jackets have a style number of 3248157.

The statement from Dunnes reads: "It has come to our attention that a safety issue has been identified with the use of this product.

"We are issuing a product recall notice in respect of this product."

Customers who have bought the product can return it to their local store for a full refund.

Dunnes have apologised for any inconvenience caused.

