Tánaiste: Ripping up LGBTQ+ books is 'vigilantism' which must stop

The Tánaiste has urged vigilantes who enter libraries to rip up books with LGBTQ+ references to stop such "outrageous" behaviour, which he branded a criminal act.

Last week, 500 people gathered at a solidarity protest in support of workers in Cork City Library. The workers say they have been intimidated and harassed by protesters who are opposed to LGBTQ+ reading materials being on the shelves.

Speaking in Mallow, Co Cork, Micheál Martin said policing had to be a factor when it came to addressing the problem.

Tánaiste Micheal Martin: 'As a young person reading Ó Faoláin and O'Connor and how they went through periods of censorship. There can be no toleration of that anymore in modern Ireland. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

"It [tearing up books] is outrageous. We have to stop such vigilantism. We had that before. Joyce and Ulysses. The great novels were banned. We put that era way behind us. We have to trust parents. Libraries are an oasis for society and the community.

"I despair and I am dismayed that people would go in to a library, upset the peace and tranquility that people enjoy, by violently taking books off a shelf and destroying property.

"It is the destruction of property. It is a violation of the peace and tranquillity of our libraries which are essential to our community and to our democracy. I think it has to be very strongly resisted. I think policing has to be a factor now."

Mr Martin said such behaviour was a form of "vigilantism which has to stop".

'I am very angry'

This [what happened in Cork library] is the destruction of property in the full glare of people. It is just not on and I am very angry about it and annoyed about it. As a young person reading Ó Faoláin and O'Connor and how they went through periods of censorship. There can be no toleration of that anymore in modern Ireland.

Of course [it is a criminal act]. It is the destruction of property. It is wilful destruction of property."

Meanwhile, Fórsa trade union is calling on local authorities to undertake an immediate health and safety risk assessment in relation to issues facing staff in the library. It said it would engage with gardaí to highlight any threats and to agree emergency measures to protect staff, users and books.

Liam Ó Briáin of Fórsa said in recent months individuals had entered the city library, accosted staff and demanded that certain books be removed.

In one incident in March, an individual grabbed a copy of Juno Dawson’s This Book is Gay and tore it up. Staff have also been subjected to verbal abuse and paedophile slurs by people who have objected to certain reading material being available onsite.