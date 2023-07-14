Dublin Zoo flamingo with avian flu did not die from infectious disease

A flamingo that tested positive for avian flu at Dublin Zoo did not die from the infectious disease, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

Earlier this week, the zoo said it had closed its top attraction of the pink birds, in a precautionary move. It is home to about 100 Chilean flamingos.

The other flamingos, who are all vaccinated against avian or bird flu, were also “moved to a controlled area” and a contingency plan was put in place.

However, on Friday, a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture told the Irish Examiner: “It is not believed that this bird died of HPAI [Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza] as this postmortem confirmed another cause of death that was not viral.” They added the finding of avian flu was “incidental”.

There will also be no requirement for “surveillance and protection zones and the flock will not need to be culled as is the case for poultry”, the statement said.

The finding in the dead bird, however, has caused concern for poultry farmers here, after the final set of avian flu restrictions were lifted in June. This allowed domestic birds outdoors again and visitors on farms after a lockdown order was put in place last November, following an outbreak of the infectious disease.

But the Department of Agriculture said as the “disease is in a captive bird flock then it will not impact upon Ireland’s disease status for poultry exports”.

The 12-year-old bird that died was examined in a laboratory for a routine autopsy on July 6, which confirmed a finding of the HPAI.

'Several vaccinations'

The Department of Agriculture also explained the bird had received “several vaccinations” against avian flu and the “the HPAI finding is considered by the department’s pathologists to be incidental as it was only detected in intestinal tissues and was not detected elsewhere in the body as is usually the case when HPAI infection exists”.

“The collection of flamingos is subject to appropriate isolation and clinical surveillance, including laboratory examinations, until the department can ensure that the animals do not pose a risk of transmission of HPAI," the department said.

The European Commission and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has been notified of the positive finding of avian flu in the flamingo at Dublin Zoo.

An emergency plan has been put into action at the zoo, which includes measures to prevent the spread of disease to other animals.

The HSE said it had visited tourist attraction and was in communication with zookeepers and personnel.

Meanwhile, the HSE has also advised the public not to touch sick or dead birds when out and about over the summer, due to the risk of contracting avian flu.

In a warning issued earlier this week, Director of the HSE Health Protection Service Dr Eamonn O’Moore said "although it is very unusual for people to catch bird flu, it can happen”.

“We are advising people not to pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds, and to keep their pets away from them.”