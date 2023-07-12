Controversial plan for Cork student apartments given green light

Controversial plans for 205 new student bed spaces in Cork have been given a green light, despite dozens of objections to the original plans and a subsequent appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

The apartment scheme on Rossa Avenue in Bishopstown would be located right next to Munster Technological University’s main Cork campus. The four-storey development was the first purpose-built student apartment accommodation proposed for the southern side of the MTU campus.

The residential area surrounding the site is largely made up of bungalows. The scale and height of the proposed development formed a key part of the more than 130 submissions from local residents.

Concerns included those from the Melbourn Residents’ Association, which said the development would have an “overwhelming visual impact” and the Bishopstown Community Association which said that the new buildings would “overlook adjoining properties” and deny light and privacy to existing dwellings.

An artist's impression of the Rossa Avenue student apartments. Photo: rossaavenuelrd.ie

In its initial application, developers Nyle General Partner Ltd sought approval for a mix of three apartment buildings and several townhouse units, in buildings between three and four storeys high, to create a central courtyard, with two roof gardens, four set-down parking spaces, and 104-bike parking spaces.

It would also have seen the demolition of the “substandard” Courtville student accommodation building on the site on Rossa Avenue.

Nyle General Partner Ltd said Rossa Avenue was a “prime location” given it was 20 metres from the pedestrian entrance to MTU, and within walking distance of other amenities and transport routes.

Having considered the initial application, Cork City Council granted approval for the development in February with conditions.

The matter was then appealed by a number of local residents to An Bord Pleanála.

Summarising the concerns, an inspector with An Bord Pleanála said that residents said the height of the development would “dominate the skyline” and would represent overdevelopment on the site.

The inspector said concerns also flagged the impact of “noise and nuisance” as well as the “overbearing impact on existing properties”.

The inspector recommended approving the plans, and said the proposed development “would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity”.

An Bord Pleanála subsequently granted permission for the development late last week.