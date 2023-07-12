Europe's nature restoration proposal looks doomed to fail

Europe's most comprehensive nature restoration proposal for three decades looks is expected to fail at the final hurdle.

While frantic last-minute negotiations will continue before today's 11am vote in the European Parliament, political insiders fear the European Commission's proposal to restore nature across the bloc will be narrowly defeated.

The proposal aims to restore at least 20% of the EU’s damaged land and sea areas by 2030, and all ecosystems by 2050, with environmental campaigners saying it is urgently needed to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

However, the European People's Party (EPP) grouping in the European Parliament, of which Fine Gael is a member, has vehemently opposed the proposal, claiming it will harm farming and food production, despite hundreds of scientists saying it will not do so.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was among those who gathered outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg yesterday, urging the 705 MEPs to pass the proposal which has proved politically divisive across the continent.

Political insiders are expecting the vote to be defeated by around 340 votes to 320, unless a last-minute compromise can be found, but this is looking highly unlikely.

Division around the vote has been seen at home, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's position that it "goes too far" in direct contradiction to the Fianna Fáil TD and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Green Party leader and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, who have accused opponents as "scaremongering".