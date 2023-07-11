Martin accused of turning back on Air Corps toxic chemical exposure victims

Defence Minister Micheál Martin has been accused of turning his back on survivors of toxic chemical exposure while serving in the Air Corps.

They say they have asked for direct engagement with him before agreement on the format of a statutory inquiry related to Defence Forces abuse allegations is reached.

Mr Martin has been holding meetings with representatives of serving and former Defence Forces personnel.

Those not invited to such meetings are instead emailed what the Air Corps Chemical Abuse Survivors (ACCAS) describe as round-robin and impersonal “Dear Stakeholder” updates by civil servants.

One of the latest face-to-face meetings with Mr Martin was last Thursday and it was with the Women of Honour group.

They featured in RTE’s Katie Hannon’s expose in 2021, which led to the launch of the Independent Review Group investigation into allegations of sexual abuses in the Defence Forces.

The review group's report in March included allegations of both male and female soldiers being raped, sexually assaulted, and bullied.

However, while the Women of Honour did not give evidence to the review group, ACCAS did.

The extent of abuse they allege they suffered was so extensive the report recommended their allegations should feature in a statutory investigation.

Like members of Women of Honour, a number of ACCAS members are also suing over abuse they allege they endured.

The ACCAS say the Defence Minister’s failure to engage with them contrasts with a meeting he had with them in June 2017 when he vowed to support their cause “because it is the right thing to do”.

When the Irish Examiner asked why Mr Martin would not meet ACCAS, his staff said he could not comment because ACCAS members are suing the State.

His special adviser said: “The State Claims Agency is managing litigation against the minister by current and former members of the Air Corps who allege personal injuries due to alleged exposure to chemicals during service.

“Given litigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the Tánaiste to comment.”

ACCAS spokesperson Gavin Tobin said: “Micheál Martin looked us in the eye and promised to support us. But as soon as he got into power, he turned his back on us. He has turned his back on us again over the DF-IRG report and won’t meet us or engage directly with us."

When Mr Martin was opposition leader, he said he believed a commission of investigation was needed to look into what happened in the Air Corps.

Addressing the Dáil in 2017, he also dubbed revelations about the Air Corps in an Irish Examiner investigation as “a horror story”.

He called for separate investigations, describing the revelations as a “serious scandal”.

The review panel heard allegations — which Mr Martin has been briefed on — that cancers and infertility had allegedly arisen from decades of poor work practices in the Air Corps and that personnel had died from potential exposure to hazardous materials.