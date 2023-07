Ryan Tubridy will be fighting for his RTÉ career on Tuesday when faces a grilling about secret payments at two Oireachtas committees.

The former host of The Late Late Show will face questioning about hidden payments from the State broadcaster, just a day after the man tasked with overhauling RTÉ, new director general Kevin Bakhurst, refused to give his full backing to Mr Tubridy.

The presenter will be quizzed by TDs and senators from the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the joint Oireachtas committee on media from 11am, when he will be asked to explain his side of a deal that saw his pay inflated beyond what was publicly reported.

Mr Tubridy’s dealings with politicians got off to a rocky start on Monday when a promised “booklet of documents” from him and his agent Noel Kelly was not sent to committee members as expected.

Members of both committees expressed annoyance at the lack of documents, saying that it affects their ability to ask probing questioning.

Meanwhile, on his first day as the new director general, Mr Bakhurst admitted that he does not know the current status of Mr Tubridy’s contract.

When questioned about Tubridy’s future, Mr Bakhurst said:

We need to see how this week plays out. I need to talk to my colleagues, and we will have to make a decision in the next few weeks.

On whether he envisages Tubridy coming back on air, Mr Bakhurst again said: “I think we will have to make a decision on it in due course.

“I want to see maximum transparency from Ryan and his agent in that committee, and I want to see maximum transparency from RTÉ, and we’ll be putting more documents out to ensure that happens.

“I want honesty and I want transparency, and then we’ll make a judgement.”

Asked why RTÉ had gone to such lengths to pay Mr Tubridy additional sums, Mr Bakhurst replied: “I have literally no idea”.

As his first act, the new director general immediately stood down the RTÉ executive board yesterday and put in place a new interim leadership team, which will not feature four of those who had been in place last Friday.

Mr Bakhurst described as “sad” the exit of commercial director Geraldine O’Leary, who took early retirement with immediate effect yesterday, saying that she had had “a very long and important career for RTÉ”.

He said that he had discussed with Rory Coveney, the now departed director of strategy, his position “a few days ago”, and that Mr Coveney had said he felt “his position was not sustainable going forward ... and I agreed with him”.

Of the other members of the former executive, who are not on the new leadership team but who have not yet left the organisation, Mr Bakhurst said Richard Collins is no longer chief financial officer but remains employed by RTÉ and will appear at the PAC, along with Mr Bakhurst, this Thursday.

It has emerged that RTÉ has received 370 complaints from members of the public since the payments scandal erupted, with many insisting they will no longer pay the TV licence.

Yesterday, an RTÉ spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner, that the station received a large volume of complaints by email and calls in the past three weeks.

The statement said: “RTÉ has received approximately 370 emails and calls to its information office from members of the public who are unhappy with recent events.”