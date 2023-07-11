Bam ‘is not giving sufficient resources’ to deliver children's hospital 

Claims submitted by the developer of the new National Children’s Hospital for the cost of works have risen by €110m since January but there is still no completion date for the project.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) will appear before the Oireachtas health committee tomorrow to answer questions about the overall cost of and delays to the project.

In a statement, seen by the Irish Examiner, NPHDB chief officer David Gunning will tell TDs and senators contractor Bam is “not providing sufficient resources to deliver the hospital”.

Mr Gunning will say there have been 2,175 claims for work up to the end of June this year. The substantiated value as claimed by Bam is €756m, up from 1,875 claims for €646m in January.

However, Mr Gunning will say that the contractor has not updated the board on progress in recent months and has not produced a work schedule.

A final completion date for the hospital is uncertain, the health committee will be told.

“Bam has not issued a contract compliant programme,” says Mr Gunning’s opening statement. “This is unacceptable.

“The most recent progress report received from Bam — in April 2023, for works up to February 2023 — stated the substantial completion date would be May 2024 which is 21 months beyond the original contracted completion date of August 4, 2022, and 18 months beyond the contractual substantial completion date of November 2022.

Progress reports for March, April, May, and June 2023 have not been provided by Bam.

“Bam had previously confirmed in writing that an updated programme would be submitted by the 7th of July 2023. We are still awaiting this programme.”

Mr Gunning will add that the board has advised Bam that it is to withhold 15% of the payments for works completed.

Meanwhile, progress on a new National Maternity Hospital is due to move forward today, as the Government prepares to go to tender on the project.