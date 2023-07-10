OECD to examine allocation of resources to Deis schools

How Ireland allocates resources to students in disadvantaged schools is to be independently reviewed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Minister for Education Norma Foley has formally invited the OECD to review the current Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (Deis) policy.

Last year, the Deis scheme was majorly expanded by the minister for the first time since 2017. The €32m expansion saw Deis extended to 310 schools for the first time.

Increased support was also provided to 37 existing Deis schools. The OECD review will provide independent, expert opinion on the current Deis programme, while also advising on an "equitable distribution" of supplementary resources for students at risk of educational disadvantage, in both Deis and non-Deis schools.

Its findings and recommendations will go on to inform the Department of Education’s policy in this area, to ensure all schools are “adequately supported to meet the needs of their students who are at risk of educational disadvantage". The OECD estimates that the review will be completed by the summer of 2024.

Co-funded by the European Commission under the Learning Lab on Investing in Quality Education and Training initiative, it's estimated to cost €250,000 overall.

Support

Since last September, more than 240,000 students in 1,194 schools have received support through the Deis programme, roughly one in four school students.

Before the major expansion, 884 schools and more than 180,000 students availed of the programme, representing about 20% of the overall school population.

A new identification model was also introduced last year, which is used to determine a school's status under the scheme.

Some resources available through the Deis programme include a lower pupil:teacher ratio, access to the Home School Community Liaison Services, and literacy and numeracy support.

Announcing the OECD review of the programme, Ms Foley said she strongly believes no child should be left behind, irrespective of their own or broader circumstances.

“It is imperative that children at risk of educational disadvantage have an equal opportunity to succeed at school," she said.

“With that in mind, I am pleased to be announcing this OECD review, which will provide an independent expert opinion on how Deis resources are currently allocated and help to inform future policy development.

“It is vital that when making policy decisions we consider evidence and best practice. This review will allow my department to consider what has worked well, and what we need to continue to improve.

“The review will be complemented by work to review individual resources and allocation approaches, with a view to improving on their effectiveness. When complete, this review will help to inform policy measures towards ensuring that all schools are adequately supported to best meet the needs of students at risk of educational disadvantage.”