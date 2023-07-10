Met Éireann issues thunderstorm and rainfall warning for 17 counties

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm and rainfall warning for 17 counties.

The warning, which has been in effect since 8am on Monday, will impact all counties in Leinster, as well as Waterford, Tipperary, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

Spot flooding, poor visibility and dangerous driving conditions are expected as a result of the heavy showers.

The warning is in place until 9pm on Monday night.

More generally, Monday will be largely cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain or showers, most persistent during the morning.

Thundery downpours are likely to develop, especially in the east midlands.

Temperatures will reach highs of 17C to 21C, with light to moderate southerly breezes expected.

Monday night will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers, while "isolated patches of mist and fog" may also develop.

Lowest temperatures of 11C to 13C degrees are expected.

Scattered showers will continue into Tuesday but most will be confined to Leinster with heavy downpours possible.

According to the forecaster, most areas will gradually brighten through Tuesday with decent sunny spells expected later in the afternoon.

The forecaster said temperatures will reach highs of 17C to 21C with "light to moderate northwesterly breezes" expected

Overall, conditions will remain unsettled for the week with further spells of rain expected, though there will be some dry and sunny intervals as well.