Man, 70s, killed in crash between car and lorry in Roscommon

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 21:32
Steven Heaney

A man in his 70s has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry in Roscommon this afternoon. 

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash, which occurred at approximately 4pm on the N5 at Bellanagare.

The driver of the car, a man in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 50s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for assessment.

The N5 at Bellanagare is currently closed to facilitate an examination by forensic collision investigators. Traffic diversions are expected to remain in place until later tonight.

Any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the N5 at Bellanagare at the time of the crash have been asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

