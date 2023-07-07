Irish Rail issues warning as three people dress up as rail officers 

Irish Rail has issued a warning to the public after reports of three people masquerading as members of its team on services.

Passengers were advised by the organisation that members of the public had put on hi-vis vests and boarded a number of services on the Northern commuter/Dart line in Dublin.

They were acting as if they were members of the Revenue Protection Unit (RPU) team from Irish Rail — who are responsible for inspecting tickets and issuing fixed penalty notices to people found on trains without valid tickets.

An Irish Rail spokesperson confirmed a member of the public had made a call to them about the incident at a station.

They told the Irish Examiner: "We received a report from a member of the public that there were three people in non Iarnród Éireann high vis vests at a station, they did not specify the station, other than it was on the northern line, that were checking tickets.

They alleged that the people were issuing fines and asking for cash.

"Our Revenue Protection Officers, who do check tickets and issue fixed penalty notices, all carry ID. You then have 28 days to pay or appeal. Fixed penalty notices are paid via online portal, cheque or postal order. We do not accept cash."

Passengers are advised that there are members of the public wearing non-Irishrail hi-vis vests and masquerading as members of the RPU onboard the Northern commuter/DART line. Passengers are advised to confirm ID when approached for tickets/being issued with onboard fines - MH — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 7, 2023

An Irish Rail statement on social media warned: "Passengers are advised to confirm ID when approached for tickets/being issued with onboard fines"