'Since the day of that surgery, I haven’t been right': Women speak out about vaginal mesh complications

Women affected by complications from vaginal mesh have spoken of years of pain, bleeding, and broken relationships at a protest outside the Dáil on Thursday.

The use of vaginal mesh was paused in Ireland and England during 2018 due to the high number of life-changing complications. It was used to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

Terri Martin, co-ordinator of Mesh Survivors Ireland, travelled from Ferrybank, Waterford, despite significant health issues.

Terri Martin: 'I am on antibiotics continuously'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

“Since the day of that surgery, I haven’t been right — I am on antibiotics continuously,” she said.

Aged 49, she has not been able to work for six years. She says that women and their families were destroyed physically, socially, and mentally.

The group posed questions for the HSE at the Oireachtas health committee in June last year which have not been resolved, she said.

“We want an answer,” she said.

Those issues we put up would make life a lot easier.

"It’s basically choice, access and funding we have been looking for from the start. We never had a choice about getting the mesh because it wasn’t explained properly to us.”

The group requested practical help, including support accessing mesh centres in Cork University Maternity Hospital and Dublin.

“There’s another lady in our group from Clonmel, and 15 times she's been put on public transport to go down to Cork,” she said, saying travel is challenging for them all due to bleeding and other complications.

"That is not dignified, that is not respectful.

It is not right."

They want accountability and apologies, but she stressed this is not about people losing their jobs.

Dee Kavanagh, 63, from Blanchardstown, said she faced obstacles trying to have the mesh removed.

Dee Kavanagh. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

“I applied for the Treatment Abroad Scheme, I was denied it,” she said.

“And I had to borrow €20,000 to go and have it done. And because it was covid, I had to be in England for five days beforehand and five days after, so that was more money. I’m still paying back 20 grand.”

“The argument was that it was available within the State to have full mesh removal, and it’s not.”

Margaret Bryne had a mesh inserted 23 years ago and requires ongoing medication.

“It’s unfair,” she said.

Women are suffering.

"I’m watching the GAA ads where the mothers drive their sons to the matches and women can’t do that because they can’t stand to watch their children.

"They’re missing out on chunks of their children’s lives, and it is heartbreaking. I’m standing here today for those women that can’t stand here today.”

A HSE spokeswoman said: “The HSE acknowledges again the difficult experience of the significant number of women who have and are suffering serious complications from the use of vaginal mesh implants.”

A National Vaginal Mesh Implant Oversight Group is reviewing the situation in public hospitals, and is expected to reveal its findings this year.