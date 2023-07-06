An Bord Pleanála interim boss says legal costs will stay high into the future

The interim head of An Bord Pleanála has said the organisation’s legal costs are likely to remain “at a sustained high level for the future”.

In her final appearance before the Oireachtas housing committee before she takes up her new role as secretary general of the Department of the Environment, Oonagh Buckley said the embattled planning authority incurred a legal bill of “just shy of €10m” in 2022, up from €7.9m the year before.

The vast majority of that cost had been incurred on the back of judicial reviews (JRs) taken against the board’s planning decisions, notably with regard to the ill-fated strategic housing development fast-track planning system, which has now been discontinued.

Ms Buckley said it is important to remember the costs are split roughly 50:50 between what the board has incurred and what it owes the other side in cases it has lost. “We’ve put in an estimate of €7m for this year,” she said in relation to the expected legal costs for 2023.

She said that her “gut feeling” is that the body’s legal costs “will remain at a high level”. She noted however that the JRs the board has received so far in 2023 have been more diverse than heretofore, and are not dominated by large-scale developments as had been the case previously.

Ms Buckley added that, on foot of the Heather Hill Supreme Court ruling from last November regarding environmental costs, it is “most unlikely that we would be able to recoup our costs even if we win all those cases”.

She said in hiring a director of legal services for the first time in its history in recent months the planning board could now be expected to put in place a legal strategy needed in order to minimise those legal costs going forward.

“The board is conceding and losing cases,” she said.

If you have to concede a case, concede it as early as possible, as then you minimise the cost to the Exchequer.

At the Public Accounts Committee last April, Ms Buckley took aim at the judiciary in terms of An Bord Pleanála's ongoing legal woes, saying two “activist judges” working on the planning lists in the High Court had created problems in ruling against the board in judicial reviews, decisions which she said were proving to be “far-reaching”.

'Funny situation'

Separately, it emerged at Thursday’s hearing that An Bord Pleanála is currently running an annual deficit in its finances of €5m, up from €4m in 2021, and has been for some time.

Ms Buckley said that, given the accrual accounting process used by the board in compiling its accounts, a “funny situation” has emerged where the board is simultaneously running a large deficit while also having a “substantial” cash balance on hand of between €8m and €10m, depending on the day.

She said that the Department of Housing, the planning board's supervisory body, is “fully aware” of the issues with its accounts, but said there would be “little point” in applying for a supplementary estimate of needed funds given it is “most unlikely” its legal bills would all “land on a single day”.