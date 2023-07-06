Technological universities to share €84m research fund

Technological universities are set to share a new €83.68m research fund for the sector which will focus on institutions working with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in their regions.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris will today launch the TU Research and Innovation Supporting Enterprise (TU RISE) fund.

It will be administered by the Higher Education Authority (HEA). Funding will be allocated to technological universities by the end of the year.

“This is a really important investment in our Technological universities and in cementing the links between education and enterprise,” Minister Harris said.

“This funding will ensure there is greater and more structured engagement with regional enterprises, in particular, SMEs.”

The fund will focus on the research capacity-building element “which is so fundamental to the TUs and with a focus on enhancing engagement with regional enterprises,” he added.

“TU RISE is directed at developing researcher human capital in the TUs, including staff development, recruitment, postgraduate training and supervision, networking, and collaborative knowledge-transfer and mobility schemes.”

The scheme is co-funded by the Government and the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund. Funding worth €63.68m is available under the Southern, Eastern, and Midland Regional Programme, open to Munster Technological University, South East Technological University, Technological University of the Shannon and Technological University Dublin.

The Northern and Western Regional Programme, worth €20m, is open to the Atlantic Technological University.