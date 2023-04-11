Minister to announce 14 degree programmes available outside CAO system

More than a dozen new degree courses available outside of the CAO points race in subjects like nursing, science, engineering, and business are due to commence in September.

Students can apply to the 14 new degree programmes, which will begin in a further education college before transitioning to a university or a technological university, from July.

The programmes are being introduced as part of a wider drive to create alternative pathways to third-level education without the need to secure high points.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris will announce further details on the new programmes when he addresses the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) annual congress as it meets in Cork city today.

The new programmes will be jointly managed by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and SOLAS through the new National Tertiary Office which will be governed by a memorandum of understanding between both organisations.

There are five clusters of education and training boards (ETBS) and higher education institutions involved in this initiative.

Among the 14 new programmes includes a groundbreaking new programme in nursing available in Donegal, Sligo and Mayo Education and Training Board (ETB) and St Angela's and Atlantic Technological University.

The project will also see Cork and Kerry ETB working with Munster Technological University (MTU) and University College Cork (UCC) to launch four ‘2+2’ courses in sustainability, performing arts, computer science, and finance.

Three programmes in construction management, mobile computing and business studies are also to be rolled out by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) and the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS).

Disability supports

Mr Harris is also expected to outline today significant new plans to roll out disability supports to further education students, apprentices and trainees.

Currently, supports are confined to students doing a PLC course. Under new plans, any part of the training system now will be able to access vital supports including personal assistants and dedicated learner support, commencing in 2024.

As part of this new plan, every ETB will have to spend a minimum percentage of their budget on disability supports. The minister is also expected to speak about his view that third-level education needs to "grapple" with this issue in the same way primary and secondary education has.

The minister will tell TUI members he believes this is an important next step in broadening inclusion and access in third-level education and increasing diversity of participation in apprenticeships and traineeships.

The minister will also outline the progress made in addressing third-level funding and increasing staff numbers and will give an update on the dispute on pay for adult tutors.