More undeclared barter accounts uncovered at RTÉ

A review of RTÉ's finances has uncovered previously undeclared barter accounts at the broadcaster.

The use of a €1.25m barter account for client hospitality and sports events had seen it dubbed a "slush fund" by politicians.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said: "RTÉ will provide comment and context around these accounts at the joint Oireachtas committee meeting tomorrow."

The revelation comes as RTÉ representatives are to face a third grilling from TDs and Senators in seven days tomorrow.

Interim deputy director general, Adrian Lynch; director of commercial Geraldine O'Leary; chief financial offer, Richard Collins; director of strategy, Rory Coveney; RTÉ board chair, Siún Ní Raghallaigh; journalist board representative, Robert Shortt; and chair of the RTÉ audit and risk committee, Anne O'Leary, are all attending the Oireachtas media committee on Wednesday, along with former CFO Breda O'Keeffe.

Ms O'Keeffe is seen to have had a central role in the formulation of the contract for Mr Tubridy.