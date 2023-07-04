More undeclared barter accounts uncovered at RTÉ

More undeclared barter accounts uncovered at RTÉ

File Picture of the RTÉ logo at its Donnybrook campus. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 21:30
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

A review of RTÉ's finances has uncovered previously undeclared barter accounts at the broadcaster.

The use of a €1.25m barter account for client hospitality and sports events had seen it dubbed a "slush fund" by politicians.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said: "RTÉ will provide comment and context around these accounts at the joint Oireachtas committee meeting tomorrow."

The revelation comes as RTÉ representatives are to face a third grilling from TDs and Senators in seven days tomorrow.

Interim deputy director general, Adrian Lynch; director of commercial Geraldine O'Leary; chief financial offer, Richard Collins; director of strategy, Rory Coveney; RTÉ board chair, Siún Ní Raghallaigh; journalist board representative, Robert Shortt; and chair of the RTÉ audit and risk committee, Anne O'Leary, are all attending the Oireachtas media committee on Wednesday, along with former CFO Breda O'Keeffe. 

Ms O'Keeffe is seen to have had a central role in the formulation of the contract for Mr Tubridy.

Read More

Tubridy will be invited to attend PAC, committee chairman confirms

More in this section

Autopsy completed on body recovered during Slieve League investigation Autopsy completed on body recovered during Slieve League investigation
Ireland Weather: Warm evening sunlight over Valentia Island. Kerry's Valentia Island received most rain and least amount of sunshine in Ireland in June 
Dáil committee expresses concerns at ‘eye-watering’ €150m lost on abandoned transport projects Dáil committee expresses concerns at ‘eye-watering’ €150m lost on abandoned transport projects
#RTÉBarter accounts
More undeclared barter accounts uncovered at RTÉ

Woman claims landlord told her to leave apartment because she was pregnant

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd