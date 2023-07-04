Tubridy will be invited to attend PAC, committee chairman confirms

Ryan Tubridy will be invited to attend the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee, its chairman has told the Dáil.

Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley told a debate on the controversy around secret payments at the broadcaster that he will send invites to the former Late Late Show host and others this week and that he expects them all to attend.

Mr Stanley's committee has been examining the legal right it has to compel witnesses to attend, but he told the Dáil on Wednesday that he will invite Mr Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly.

"As chair of the Committee of Public Accounts, I call for six further witnesses to be called before the committee, namely, Dee Forbes; the former director general Noel Curran; Ryan Tubridy; his agent, Noel Kelly; the former chief financial officer, CFO, Breda O'Keeffe; and the director of content, Jim Jennings.

"Invitations will be sent this week and I expect all six to attend. Their knowledge of what occurred at RTÉ for years is invaluable.

If they refuse to attend, we will use our powers to compel them to do so, but they should do the decent thing as public servants and show up. I call on them to do that.

Mr Stanley's colleague Imelda Munster said RTÉ had been "brought into disrepute" by the scandal and hit out at the use of the company barter account to host an event in the exclusive K Club at a time, in 2019, when there were discussions about closing RTÉ Lyric FM.

"We know of the 70 or so people who played golf in the K Club, with dinner, a drinks reception and prizes after their round of golf. There was lunch on early arrival and goody bags. There was no holding back on that do.

"This was at around the same time that there were reports that RTÉ was considering the future of the Lyric FM radio station.

"All of these events, that we know of, were fully or partly paid for through that barter account. Other expenses were paid for using credit cards separate to the barter account."

Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor told the Dáil that RTÉ bosses had "let us down" and that staff had spoken of "the lack of support for younger journalists and people on zero-hour contracts". She added:

The freelancers have told us of their battles for fair pay and conditions too.

Her colleague John McGuinness called the issue a failure of governance which is widespread: "We need to have governance as a rules-based approach.

"Until we make these changes we are going to have these crises and not just in RTÉ. We have already had a crisis in An Garda Síochána, in Horse Sport Ireland and local government and nothing has been learned."

Cork East TD James O'Connor said the barter account was a "banter account".

Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton said he believes that resolving problems in the media would require central government funding and that the Government should "bite the bullet" on this.

Media Minister Catherine Martin told the Dáil she will appoint a forensic accountant to examine RTÉ's accounts as well as ordering two reviews into the finances, culture and payment of top presenters at RTÉ. Ms Martin praised the RTÉ newsroom for its coverage of the scandal, saying the work showed why the organisation is trusted by the public.