Lottie Ryan announces departure from Noel Kelly talent agency

RTÉ’s Lottie Ryan has announced she is no longer represented by NK Management, the agency which represents Ryan Tubridy.

Noel Kelly, who founded the talent agency, was the agent who negotiated Mr Tubridy's most recent contract with RTÉ.

The national broadcaster has been engulfed in crisis since it stated it had under-reported Mr Tubridy's salary over the period 2017 to 2022.

In the weeks following, payments and deals agreed for RTÉ's top earners have come under public scrutiny.

Ms Ryan revealed she had parted ways with NK Management on social media on Tuesday morning.

"My relationship with NK Management ended a number of weeks ago when we respectfully parted ways. I will not be making any further comment," she wrote in a statement on her Instagram story.

It is unclear when the 2FM DJ departed from the agency but her details have been removed from the company's website.

NK Management has been contacted for comment.

On Monday, it emerged Ms Ryan was spoken to by RTÉ bosses after she filmed a video promoting a car on Montrose grounds without permission. The video broke RTÉ's social media guidelines.

The video, which has since been taken down, was part of a personal sponsorship deal.

Staff at RTÉ have been asked to provide details of any commercial activity they have been involved with as the scandal at the broadcaster deepens.

RTÉ contractors and staff are obliged to adhere to the broadcaster’s journalism guidelines, which state presenters must not promote commercial ventures with which they are associated or from which they stand to gain financially.

It comes as the scope of an external review of the culture, pay, and governance structure at RTÉ was revealed by the Government on Tuesday.

Media Minister Catherine Martin said RTÉ has lost the trust of the people and will face two expert reviews. One will oversee structures and culture at RTÉ and the second will be tasked with examining how RTÉ contractors are engaged.

Cabinet is also expected to give powers to an independent reviewer to examine years of RTÉ's financial books in an “unprecedented” forensic audit.

NK Management represents a host of RTÉ's biggest stars including Joe Duffy, Claire Byrne, Kathryn Thomas and Doireann Garrihy.

Mr Kelly may have to face questions about the commercial arrangement struck involving RTÉ, Mr Tubridy and Renault.

The chairman of the powerful Public Accounts Committee Brian Stanley has said he fully intends to compel Mr Kelly and Mr Tubridy to attend the committee.