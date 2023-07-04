Martin: RTÉ has lost the trust of the people and will face two expert reviews

RTÉ has lost the trust of the people and will face two expert reviews, the Media Minister has said.

The first, Catherine Martin said, will oversee structures and culture at RTÉ. She said the reviews would lead to a "better RTÉ".

The second will be tasked with examining how RTÉ contractors are engaged. Ms Martin said she would like to see the headline figures paid to top presenters and agents examined.

Both reports will be expected in the next six months, Ms Martin said.

Ms Martin also said there was "no truth whatsoever" in newspaper reports which suggested that RTÉ would be split up or undergo a round of redundancies.

Ms Martin said: "I am announcing the appointment of two Expert Advisory Committees, composed of experts in their field, to oversee the two different strands of this examination. The examination will be supported by professional services firms engaged by my department.

"A robust corporate governance framework and an open, transparent and accountable culture are all fundamental to the success of any public service organisation.

"We have seen what can happen in their absence. The first review will examine and make recommendations on the measures necessary to build stronger governance structures and to reform the organisational culture in RTÉ. This review will be overseen by Professor Niamh Brennan, Dr Margaret Cullen and a third person who will be appointed in the coming days.

"The second review will examine how external RTÉ contractors are engaged, the fees paid and a number of important HR matters, with a particular focus on gender equality, diversity and inclusion and including issues that have been raised with me by RTÉ staff representative bodies."

The second review will be overseen by Brendan McGinty, Patricia King and a third person who will be appointed in the coming days.

Ms Martin said she would like to see "anyone who can help" Oireachtas committees, such as former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy, make themselves available.

She added that if RTÉ needs a cash injection while the reviews are ongoing, she is open to negotiating with the board.