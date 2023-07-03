Minister insists Government does not plan job cuts or selloff of RTÉ assets

Catherine Martin will seek approval to invoke Section 109 (7a) of the Broadcasting Act, which will allow her to appoint the auditor.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will not be bringing RTÉ officials before it this week. Its members will instead scrutinise the existing evidence that they have already received from the broadcaster.
However, PAC chairman Brian Stanley said the matter remains “fluid”, and he did not rule out bringing RTÉ officials before PAC at short notice in the future.
Mr Stanley said the committee is “anxious” to hear from both the former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes and head of content Jim Jennings, as well as Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly. Both Ms Forbes and Mr Jennings have been unable to appear before the committee, citing health reasons.
“The fixing of this won’t be done with a sticking plaster,” said Stanley.
Media committee chairwoman Niamh Smyth said it intends on Wednesday to find out what knowledge there was of the hidden payments to Mr Tubridy.
“The crux of this is about secret payments and the deception of that, and I suppose the intended mechanism that was put in place to deceive, not just the public, but the Government and the taxpayer, ultimately,” she said.
“I don’t think it’s revenge on anybody’s heart or mind in trying to sort out this in RTÉ.”
“There are no proposals by the minister for staff redundancies or selling assets,” a spokesperson said. “These, and related issues, would be matters for the RTÉ board, in the first instance.