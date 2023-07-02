Minister rules out 400 job cuts at RTÉ in wake of payments scandal

There is “no question” of 400 jobs being cut at RTÉ in the wake of the hidden payments scandal, junior minister Ossian Smyth has said.

It follows reports in the Irish Mail on Sunday that the Government could look at introducing a redundancy scheme for RTÉ staff, which would focus on higher-paid staff but may have up to 400 job cuts.

Mr Smyth, a junior minister at the Department of Communications, told RTÉ’s This Week In Politics that there was “no truth” to reports of plans to cut jobs.

“I’d imagine that RTÉ employees are very worried reading that this morning and I just want to say that there is absolutely no truth to it whatsoever,” Mr Smyth said.

“I spoke to Minister Catherine Martin this morning about it and her focus is going to be protecting the employees through all of this and to fix RTÉ.

“There is no question of 400 RTÉ employees being laid off.”

Asked about whether or not Ms Martin would appoint an external auditor to look at RTÉ’s accounts in detail, Mr Smyth said he believes she will do so next week.

It comes as Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday to agree the final terms of reference for the external inquiry into RTÉ’s corporate governance and culture.

Mr Smyth said he expects a senior figure with expertise in corporate governance to be appointed to head up the inquiry.

The inquiry itself is expected to take several months to complete, with interim reports due to be published before it is completed.