Northern Ireland's Parades Commission has imposed restrictions on two Orange Order parades scheduled for July 12.

One parade, intending to pass through Ardoyne in North Belfast, was denied due to the "potential" for serious public disorder.

This decision follows a previous ruling by the Commission, which prohibited a march in Portadown.

The parade, commemorating the 25th anniversary of being stopped from its preferred route, was planned for the Garvaghy Road area but was cancelled to avoid negatively impacting cross-community relations.

The Parades Commission stated that allowing the marches would "breach" the 2016 agreement to avoid the Ardoyne area and increase tensions.

Both applications have been criticized for jeopardising peaceful coexistence between the communities and exacerbating political instability.

The parade along Garvaghy Road has not taken place since the late 90s due to the violence it sparked. The Parades Commission ordered the Orange Order to avoid the route despite their wishes.

