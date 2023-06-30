Only the truth will protect public service broadcasting, says NUJ chief

Seamus Dooley, the general secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), said that only the truth will protect public service broadcasting.

Mr Dooley said the controversy surrounding Ryan Tubridy's payments exposed a lack of accountability and transparency within RTÉ.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he said he was “still somewhat shocked” at the revelations presented during the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting on Thursday, saying the circumstances called to mind the Walter Scott quote, "What a tangled web we weave when we first practice to deceive."

Mr Dooley said while the NUJ staunchly defended public service broadcasting, it raised concerns about RTÉ's associations with third parties and the influence wielded by figures like Noel Kelly.

The unions had previously sought details regarding RTÉ's trip to the Rugby World Cup in Japan, which cost over €110,000 and had questioned the station's relationships with external entities.

Mr Dooley said that the entire saga was "a bit rich", but he believed it did not come as a surprise to RTÉ employees on the ground.

Regarding the publication of the Top 100 earners within the station, including several NUJ members within the Top 10, Mr Dooley expressed no objections.

He said the NUJ had always supported the disclosure of salaries at RTÉ.

“We have always been in favour of the publication of salaries within RTÉ, it was nonsense that the salary of the director general was published, but not of the other members of the executive board," he said.

Additionally, Mr Dooley called for a register of interests for all staff members.