Only the truth will protect public service broadcasting, says NUJ chief

Only the truth will protect public service broadcasting, says NUJ chief

Members of the NUJ union protesting outside RTÉ television studios in Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 08:00
Vivienne Clarke

Seamus Dooley, the general secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), said that only the truth will protect public service broadcasting.

Mr Dooley said the controversy surrounding Ryan Tubridy's payments exposed a lack of accountability and transparency within RTÉ.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he said he was “still somewhat shocked” at the revelations presented during the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting on Thursday, saying the circumstances called to mind the Walter Scott quote, "What a tangled web we weave when we first practice to deceive."

Mr Dooley said while the NUJ staunchly defended public service broadcasting, it raised concerns about RTÉ's associations with third parties and the influence wielded by figures like Noel Kelly.

The unions had previously sought details regarding RTÉ's trip to the Rugby World Cup in Japan, which cost over €110,000 and had questioned the station's relationships with external entities.

Mr Dooley said that the entire saga was "a bit rich", but he believed it did not come as a surprise to RTÉ employees on the ground.

Regarding the publication of the Top 100 earners within the station, including several NUJ members within the Top 10, Mr Dooley expressed no objections.

He said the NUJ had always supported the disclosure of salaries at RTÉ.

“We have always been in favour of the publication of salaries within RTÉ, it was nonsense that the salary of the director general was published, but not of the other members of the executive board," he said.

Additionally, Mr Dooley called for a register of interests for all staff members.

Read More

€1.25m went through RTÉ ‘slush fund’ barter accounts

More in this section

Met Éireann: Climate change will bring more extreme weather to Ireland Met Éireann: Climate change will bring more extreme weather to Ireland
Kerry siblings convicted of fraud to learn fate in New York courts today Kerry siblings convicted of fraud to learn fate in New York courts today
RTE pay revelations €1.25m went through RTÉ ‘slush fund’ barter accounts
#RTÉPerson: Séamus DooleyPerson: Ryan TubridyOrganisation: National Union of JournalistsOrganisation: RTÉ
Military accident

Motorcyclist, 30s, dead following crash in Sligo

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd