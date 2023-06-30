HSE delays publication of national Camhs audit for a second time

HSE delays publication of national Camhs audit for a second time

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 02:09

Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

A HSE audit of prescribing practices in children's mental health services is set to be published at the end of July, having been expected last December.

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 02:09
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

A HSE audit of prescribing practices in children’s mental health services is set to be published at the end of July, having been expected last December.

The audit began across all Child & Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) last July in response to serious issues and “significant harm” for some children identified in services in Kerry.

In November, the HSE said: “A report summarizing findings is expected by the end of this year.” 

In early January this was updated to: “The Expert Team undertaking this audit expects to report on the findings in the first half of this year.” 

This week however, a spokesman said: “It is planned that this report will be ready for publication in late July.” 

The HSE is also continuing to recruit for a Child and Youth Mental Health Lead, a process which began in February. 

“This appointment is in final stages. It is expected the appointee will be in post in September, we will announce details closer to that time,” a spokesman said.

Minister of State for mental health Mary Butler has seen the audit, and said earlier this month: “the over-prescribing that we saw in Kerry South, we haven’t seen it anywhere else.” 

The Oireachtas Joint Sub-Committee on Mental Health previously heard there were six other national audits taking place around Camhs, a service for "approximately 2% of children and young people who have a moderate to severe mental health disorder." 

Dr Amir Niazi, national clinical adviser and group lead mental health said initial results from the prescribing audit showed of the 21,000 children, 8,000 were on medication. He said: “most of the other 13,000 are attending for psychological or psychosocial interventions and do not need medications.” 

Support is available through Jigsaw.

Files of 300 children to be probed in North Kerry Camhs lookback review

