What did RTÉ say about pay and trust in its previous Dáil committee appearances?

RTÉ remains embroiled in a scandal over hidden payments of €345,000 to Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2022, despite previous promises to slash payments to top presenters.

In a recent appearance at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes described top earners' pay, trust in RTÉ, and the current financial pressures facing the broadcaster.

What did Dee Forbes say on payment to top earners last year?

Appearing before the PAC in early 2022, then-director general Ms Forbes confirmed to TDs that pay cuts of 15% to the top 10 earners at RTÉ had been made by 2020.

“We outlined in the 2019 strategy that we were seeking a reduction of 15% in that number and that has been achieved for 2020 and also for 2021," Ms Forbes said, responding to questioning from Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy.

When pressed further, Ms Forbes said: "What I can confirm is that the 15% reduction applies to 2020 and 2021."

However, with Mr Tubridy’s pay only being reduced from €545,000 in 2019 to €522,000 in 2020, this means the former Late Late Show presenter took a 4.2% cut on his earnings.

What has RTÉ said about trust in the past?

At the same appearance at the PAC and in her opening statement, Ms Forbes mentioned the trust RTÉ had gained during the early months of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Naturally, today I want to highlight the very particular contribution made by RTÉ during this time. Along with public service media all over Europe, RTÉ informed and empowered the people of Ireland.

“In research conducted at in the first six months of the pandemic, 90% of people indicated that they turned to RTÉ for information, while a further 76% said that they placed their trust in RTÉ.

“This confidence and trust has been earned over many years, and in many ways and we never take it for granted.”

What has RTÉ said about its financial issues previously?

The PAC appearance also saw Ms Forbes raise issues with RTÉ’s current funding model, particularly the TV licence fee.

Describing a “sharp drop” in income due to covid-19, Ms Forbes said that the current system underpinning public service broadcasting in Ireland was precarious.

“RTÉ has highlighted for many years that the licence fee system on which Ireland’s national public service media is reliant, is utterly broken.”