Body discovered in Slieve League following alleged assault

A body has been recovered from the water at Slieve League, Co Donegal, following an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred in the area last month.

Gardaí, along with the assistance of the Coast Guard, recovered the body on Monday morning. It has since been removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

"The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course," the Garda statement read.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Last week, gardaí confirmed that an incident had occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs area at some point between Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested in relation to the incident. They were later released without charge.

Having been closed to facilitate the investigation, Slieve League was fully reopened to the public on Sunday.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

A spokesperson said: "Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve League between Saturday evening, 24 June 2023 and Sunday evening, 25 June 2023, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating ardaí.

"Anyone with information can contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí added.