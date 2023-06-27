Mary Lou McDonald 'recovering well' after undergoing surgery 

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she is "recovering well" after undergoing surgery in recent days.
Ms McDonald posted to social media on Tuesday explaining that she had "personal news".
She explained that on Friday, she had had surgery in the Rotunda Hospital.
Ms McDonald did not reveal the reason for the surgery.
She continued: "I expect to be back in action in a number of weeks. A million thanks to all the incredible staff at @RotundaHospital for your excellent care and kindness. Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir. Onwards and upward."
A number of Ms McDonald's party colleagues wished her well in response, including Pearse Doherty, who wrote: "I want to wish my friend & party leader @MaryLouMcDonald a speedy recovery. We look forward to your return."
Ms McDonald had been expected to question the Taoiseach in the weekly Leaders’ Question time in the Dáil on Tuesday, however it is now expected that Mr Doherty will take on this duty.